Former Notre Dame DL Louis Nix reported missing

The mother of former Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix has reported her son missing.

A missing person case was filed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The filing says that Nix left his father’s residence on Tuesday and was driving his 2014 Hyundai.

BREAKING: The mother of Louis Nix, the local former Notre Dame player who was shot in a robbery attempt December just texted me that he is missing and sent this to me. Please call JSO if you have any information @NDFootball @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4Rsb3yF8TX — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) February 27, 2021

Nix played for Notre Dame from 2011-2013 and had 14 sacks during his career. He was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2014 but had knee issues that hurt his pro career.

A recovery fund was set up for Nix after he was shot at a gas station in an attempted robbery in December.