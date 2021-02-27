 Skip to main content
Former Notre Dame DL Louis Nix reported missing

February 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Louis Nix

The mother of former Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix has reported her son missing.

A missing person case was filed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The filing says that Nix left his father’s residence on Tuesday and was driving his 2014 Hyundai.

Nix played for Notre Dame from 2011-2013 and had 14 sacks during his career. He was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2014 but had knee issues that hurt his pro career.

A recovery fund was set up for Nix after he was shot at a gas station in an attempted robbery in December.

