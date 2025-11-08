Larry Brown Sports

Gus Johnson lost his mind calling Indiana's game-winning touchdown

Gus Johnson is known for bringing the energy to the games he broadcasts, and he certainly did not disappoint during the Indiana Hoosiers’ dramatic win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Johnson was on the call for FOX as the Hoosiers staged a late rally to win 27-24 on their final drive, keeping their unbeaten season alive. The highlight was Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.’s toe-tap touchdown catch that put Indiana ahead with 36 seconds left.

Johnson lost his mind — and nearly his voice — calling Cooper’s touchdown.

Social media had plenty of reactions to Johnson’s call. Most found it pretty hilarious that his voice went up so high in excitement, and joked that he might not survive until the end of the game.

Notably, Johnson was actually criticized last month for what many fans felt was a low-energy call on an Ohio State touchdown. Perhaps he took note of those comments, because nobody could accuse him of lacking energy on this play.

While Johnson is not necessarily everyone’s favorite announcer, there are few who get more enthusiastic during the biggest moments. He provided more evidence of that on Saturday.

