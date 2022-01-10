Report: Jim Harbaugh showing signs he is strongly considering NFL return

There has been some chatter for the past week that Jim Harbaugh is considering leaving Michigan for the NFL. There seems to be even more smoke surrounding those rumors.

FOX NFL reporter Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Harbaugh has been making calls to reach out to possible assistants to see if they would have interest in working for him in the NFL.

“Jim Harbaugh has been calling around asking for people in case he gets an NFL job, if they would join his staff. So he is interested in possibly returning to the NFL,” Glazer reported.

Harbaugh wouldn’t make those calls if he weren’t genuinely considering a return to the NFL. Some might suggest he’s trying to use the NFL as leverage for a new contract with Michigan. That could be true, but it doesn’t seem to fit Harbaugh’s personality and motivations, considering he just donated his bonus money back to Michigan, while also previously taking a big pay cut.

A previous report also suggested Harbaugh told a recruit he had interest in leaving for the NFL. Why would Harbaugh self-sabotage like that unless he was just being honest with the recruit?

Harbaugh has seemed like a possibility for two notable jobs. A third NFL job also just entered the picture.

Photo: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.