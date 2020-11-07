Jim Harbaugh offers explanation for latest Michigan loss

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is trying to explain himself after his team’s latest disappointing loss.

The Wolverines were beaten 38-21 by the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Michigan’s first loss to Indiana since 1987. The Wolverines were never in the game, falling behind 24-7 at halftime and being consistently outplayed for the second week in a row.

With the pressure rising on Harbaugh, he said he did not intend to make any major changes after the latest loss. Instead, he seemed to suggest that youth was an issue, adding that players were still learning to trust themselves during games.

“You know they have it in them,” Harbaugh said of his players, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “Just making that connection to doing it, and trusting themselves, trusting their abilities.

“We’re just going to keep coaching and players keep learning. Still very excited about the team. I’ve said multiple times, I really love this team. They’re very talented, they play extremely hard.”

This isn’t likely to fly with a Michigan fanbase that had expected much more success much sooner. Harbaugh still hasn’t beaten Ohio State. He also hasn’t guided Michigan to a Big Ten title game appearance, much less the College Football Playoff. They’re not going to accept a lost season for a youth movement right now.

If you believe this report, Harbaugh seems well aware that things aren’t good enough right now, too.