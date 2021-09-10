JT Daniels will not start Georgia home opener with oblique injury

The Georgia Bulldogs may be without their starting quarterback for at least a week early in the season.

J.T. Daniels will not start the Bulldogs’ home opener Saturday against UAB with an oblique strain. A replacement quarterback isn’t clear, with Carson Beck or Stetson Bennett vying for the start.

It’s unfortunate for Daniels, but the good news is it does not sound serious, and he may even appear later in the game. It also comes in a week where the Bulldogs will be facing an opponent they can probably handle even without him.

Bennett has previous experience, as well as deep ties to the program. Beck, however, may have moved ahead of him on the depth chart.