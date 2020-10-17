Stetson Bennett’s dad shares awesome picture ahead of Alabama game

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV will be making his debut at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, but he’s been there before a long time ago.

Bennett is a lifelong Georgia fan who grew up attending Bulldogs games. His dad, Stetson Bennett III, has the proof of that. On Saturday, the elder Bennett posted a picture of himself holding his young son in 2002 at that year’s Alabama-Georgia game.

On October 5, 2002, Donald Piela Jr took this picture of me and Stet in Tuscaloosa. The Dawgs won that day. What an incredible journey to get back to this stadium. I love you Stet! #GoDawgs! #Mailman #Dreamchaser pic.twitter.com/b9O8RSYXuH — Stetson Bennett III (@StetsonIII) October 17, 2020

The younger Bennett had a very long road to actually playing for Georgia. Lightly recruited out of high school, he joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on, but transferred ahead of the 2018 season after Justin Fields committed to Georgia. When Fields decided to leave, Bennett returned to the Bulldogs. He was behind both Jamie Newman and J.T. Daniels to start the season, but Newman opted out of playing and Daniels has yet to be medically cleared. He quickly supplanted redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis at quarterback, and the Bulldogs have never looked back.

In three games, Bennett has thrown for 689 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. Saturday night at Alabama will be his chance for a signature win that he and his family will never forget.