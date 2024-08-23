Juveniles who stole from Colorado Buffaloes’ locker room now being charged

Three juveniles who have been accused of stealing items from the Colorado Buffaloes’ locker room at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. last year are now facing felony charges.

Several Colorado players had jewelry and other items stolen from their locker room while they played in an October 28 game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Colorado players had publicized the issue after the game, and a report was filed with the Pasadena Police Department. Police began investigating the matter and then turned over their findings to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

According to a report published by the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office last month decided to charge the three juveniles who allegedly were responsible for the theft with felonies.

The report says the three juveniles “each face five felony counts of grant theft and one misdemeanor count of petty theft after allegedly taking jewelry, headphones and cash.” Some of the items were returned to the Colorado players.

The juveniles include a 15-year-old and 16-year-old from Banning, Calif., and a 16-year-old from Beaumont, Calif.

A previous report claimed a few of the juveniles were high school players. UCLA said the suspects were not on an official recruiting visit.

At the time, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders had requested some leniency for the juveniles.