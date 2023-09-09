 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 9, 2023

Miami S Kam Kinchens taken off field on stretcher

September 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Kam Kinchens down on the field

Miami safety Kam Kinchens had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after getting injured while making a tackle against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Miami was leading 48-33 with 2:04 left at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. and Texas A&M had a 4th-and-8 situation at their 27. The Aggies completed a pass down the right hash to Ainias Smith. Kinchens and and teammate Jaden Davis combined to make the tackle, but Kinchens ran into Smith and immediately fell to the ground.

Kinchens received medical attention. He was placed on a stretcher and carted off.

ESPN’s broadcast said Kinchens was awake and talking with the medical staff as he was being treated and taken away.

Kinchens had an interception and fumble recovery in the game prior to being carted off. The junior was an All-America selection after his sophomore season last season and also made first-team All-ACC.

Article Tags

Kam Kinchens
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus