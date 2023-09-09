Miami S Kam Kinchens taken off field on stretcher

Miami safety Kam Kinchens had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after getting injured while making a tackle against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Miami was leading 48-33 with 2:04 left at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. and Texas A&M had a 4th-and-8 situation at their 27. The Aggies completed a pass down the right hash to Ainias Smith. Kinchens and and teammate Jaden Davis combined to make the tackle, but Kinchens ran into Smith and immediately fell to the ground.

Kinchens received medical attention. He was placed on a stretcher and carted off.

Kam Kinchens still down now with the cart and backboard coming out. Lots of concern from UM players and staff as they surround him on field. pic.twitter.com/NMoYNmuItF — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 9, 2023

Kam Kinchens being taken off the field pic.twitter.com/oKiDJS5Wrj — The Beast M.B.A. (@MiamiRadioBeast) September 9, 2023

ESPN’s broadcast said Kinchens was awake and talking with the medical staff as he was being treated and taken away.

Kinchens had an interception and fumble recovery in the game prior to being carted off. The junior was an All-America selection after his sophomore season last season and also made first-team All-ACC.