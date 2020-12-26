Kellen Moore could be candidate for Boise State head coach job

Kellen Moore is a familiar name for Boise State faithful, and the school legend might not be done creating his legacy there.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Moore is a name to watch in the school’s head coaching search. He’s currently serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, and has quickly become a hot name in NFL circles. Feldman says it would be “hard to imagine” the Broncos turning Moore down if he wants the job.

Moore is a Boise State icon who went 50-3 as the team’s starting quarterback from 2008-2011. He holds pretty much every career passing record at the school. He is in his second season as Dallas’ offensive coordinator, and has even maintained playcalling duties despite the hiring of offensive-minded Mike McCarthy as head coach last offseason.

Moore’s efforts have been criticized lately, taking a bit of the shine off his growing reputation. Still, he’s a legend at Boise State, and it seems they’d love him as head coach if he wants it.