Ken Niumatalolo explains bizarre process that saw Navy OC demoted

Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper became the first notable coaching casualty of the 2021 season, at least temporarily. However, Jasper is back on staff after a lot of drama.

Navy fired Jasper on Sunday, a day after Navy lost 23-3 to Air Force. On Monday, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo explained what happened — and how Jasper wound up back on the staff already. Bizarrely, he said Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk had ordered Jasper’s firing, and Niumatalolo objected and convinced Gladchuk to allow Jasper back on staff as quarterbacks coach.

Navy HC Ken Niumatalolo confirms AD Chet Gladchuk made the decision to fire OC Ivin Jasper. “He wasn’t happy with the way things transpired and he’s the leader of the department.” — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 13, 2021

Niumatalolo now says Jasper is back on the staff coaching QBs, after Niumatalolo asked Gladchuk to reconsider. “We have a better chance if he’s with us. … Losing him was not the right answer." — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 13, 2021

This is certainly strange. It’s rare that an athletic director intervenes in staff matters like this. It’s even more rare that the head coach objects to get him back on staff. It paints a picture of a rather chaotic environment.

Niumatalolo is a key figure at Navy, and he’s turned down tempting opportunities elsewhere in order to stay. One would think that would give him some clout, and it has if he got Jasper back on staff. Still, it’s an incredibly awkward scenario where Jasper clearly isn’t wanted by Gladchuk, but is keeping a job anyway.