 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 13, 2021

Ken Niumatalolo explains bizarre process that saw Navy OC demoted

September 13, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ken Niumatalolo

Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper became the first notable coaching casualty of the 2021 season, at least temporarily. However, Jasper is back on staff after a lot of drama.

Navy fired Jasper on Sunday, a day after Navy lost 23-3 to Air Force. On Monday, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo explained what happened — and how Jasper wound up back on the staff already. Bizarrely, he said Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk had ordered Jasper’s firing, and Niumatalolo objected and convinced Gladchuk to allow Jasper back on staff as quarterbacks coach.

This is certainly strange. It’s rare that an athletic director intervenes in staff matters like this. It’s even more rare that the head coach objects to get him back on staff. It paints a picture of a rather chaotic environment.

Niumatalolo is a key figure at Navy, and he’s turned down tempting opportunities elsewhere in order to stay. One would think that would give him some clout, and it has if he got Jasper back on staff. Still, it’s an incredibly awkward scenario where Jasper clearly isn’t wanted by Gladchuk, but is keeping a job anyway.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus