LB who quit Ohio State midgame rips school over Twitter

The infamous linebacker who quit the Ohio State football team during a game this fall is unsurprisingly still harboring bitter feelings towards the program. On Monday, he even made them known publicly.

K’Vaughan Pope, best known for throwing a fit and quitting Ohio State’s football team during a September game against Akron, sent a few tweets criticizing the Buckeyes.

He bashed the team, saying you should only play football at Ohio State if you want to be treated “disrespectfully,” “unfairly,” and “viewed as a hoodlum.”

– coaches first program guy (they are not a players first program)

– treated as if players opinions have no say so (because your body & mental doesn’t matter)

– players point of view can’t be seen (because coaches claim it has happened to them) — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) January 4, 2022

What possess Pope to tweet those comments? He likely saw the attention Marcus Williamson got for bashing Ohio State and decided to join in with his gripes.

The problem is as soon as you quit on your team midgame, you reveal yourself as being the unprofessional, troubled party. And when your proof of being “treated unfairly” is believing that seniority should rank ahead of one’s ability to help the team, you further cement how misguided you are in your thinking. In other words, none of this is coming from a credible source.

Photo: Senior K’Vaughan Pope could play strongside linebacker if Ohio State continues to predominantly use a 4-3 formation. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC