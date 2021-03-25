Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban again with funny Alabama car

Lane Kiffin had some fun with Nick Saban again on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Kiffin shared a photo on Twitter of an old Chevy Celebrity that had an Alabama logo for a front license plate. Kiffin joked that he “found a new ride” for the “GOAT” if he takes a pay cut.

Found a new ride for the if he takes a covid pay cut! ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ #PleaseGetTwitter pic.twitter.com/DfNhSJxbn7 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) March 24, 2021

Kiffin has previously complimented Saban as the “GOAT,” which is an acronym for “greatest of all time.” So despite the needling of his former boss, Kiffin has great respect for the Alabama head coach.

Kiffin also sent some funny “rat poison” Saban’s way on Twitter last week with a different car photo.

Kiffin is entering his second season at Ole Miss. He was the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-2016.