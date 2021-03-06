Les Miles placed on leave by Kansas and could eventually be fired

Les Miles’ future at Kansas is in serious question.

Miles on Friday was placed on administrative leave by Kansas. The school will be investigating the allegations Miles faced while at LSU.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel says this is the first step towards Kansas likely firing Miles for cause. Being fired for cause would mean Kansas would be able to get out of paying Miles the remainder of money on his existing contract.

Kansas has placed Les Miles on administrative leave. KU will conduct its own investigation. This is the likely first step toward firing Miles for cause. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 6, 2021

USA Today reported on Thursday that Miles was investigated by LSU in 2013 over accusations of improper conduct with some female students.

Miles was warned that he would lose his job if he continued to have contact with female students. The warning came after Miles was accused of inappropriately texting female students, inviting them to his condo alone, and kissing a student on one occasion.

The investigation found that Miles did not have sexual relations with any of the students, but LSU determined that the behavior was inappropriate.

Some other allegations centered around the qualities for looks Miles sought among women working with the football program. We have more details on the report here.

LSU’s former athletic director recommending firing Miles in 2013 and believed public opinion would be in their favor.

New information. Former #LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended in 2013 to fire Les Miles with cause and said the public opinion would be in LSU's favor. pic.twitter.com/x1C6TzOX6a — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) March 5, 2021

Miles kept his job with LSU until a 2-2 start in the 2016 season, when he was fired. Miles spent a few years away from coaching but was eventually hired by Kansas. He went 3-9 in his first season and 0-9 last season.