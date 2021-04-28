 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 27, 2021

Mark Emmert gets contract extension from NCAA and people lost their minds

April 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mark Emmert

Mark Emmert has received a contract extension from the NCAA, and the news led many people to lose their minds.

The NCAA issued a press release on Tuesday to say they would be working on updating their name, image and likeness rules for student-athletes.

In the fourth item down on the press release, the NCAA shared the update on Emmert’s contract.

“Additionally, the board voted unanimously to extend NCAA President Mark Emmert’s contract to Dec. 31, 2025.”

There you go. Emmert, who is frequently the target of criticism, is now contracted with the NCAA for another four and a half years.

Critics couldn’t believe it.

Some recognized that Emmert keeps his job because he serves as a public shield for the NCAA.

How much money does Emmert make? In 2018, he earned $2.7 million. And now he got extended.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus