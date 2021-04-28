Mark Emmert gets contract extension from NCAA and people lost their minds

Mark Emmert has received a contract extension from the NCAA, and the news led many people to lose their minds.

The NCAA issued a press release on Tuesday to say they would be working on updating their name, image and likeness rules for student-athletes.

Board of Governors reaffirms commitment to updating name, image and likeness rules: https://t.co/1pDK4nacL0 pic.twitter.com/EXyzC3f1ma — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 28, 2021

In the fourth item down on the press release, the NCAA shared the update on Emmert’s contract.

“Additionally, the board voted unanimously to extend NCAA President Mark Emmert’s contract to Dec. 31, 2025.”

There you go. Emmert, who is frequently the target of criticism, is now contracted with the NCAA for another four and a half years.

Critics couldn’t believe it.

The NCAA Board of Governors voting unanimously to extend Mark Emmert pic.twitter.com/4FVl6mLdQ4 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 28, 2021

The texts are coming in … people are in shock. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 28, 2021

Some recognized that Emmert keeps his job because he serves as a public shield for the NCAA.

Every tweet and column on Mark Emmert — no matter how incisive — only proves his worth as a piñata. Criticism of him is the whole point. — Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) April 28, 2021

How much money does Emmert make? In 2018, he earned $2.7 million. And now he got extended.