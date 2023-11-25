Michigan coach Sherrone Moore makes embarrassing mistake in postgame interview

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore did the hard part on Saturday by beating Ohio State 30-24 in their huge rivalry game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Now he has to do the easy part: learn the name of the school where he coaches.

During his postgame interview with FOX’s Jenny Taft on the field, Moore called his school “Michigan University” rather than the “University of Michigan.”

"Coach Harbaugh, we got your back. We love you. That was for you." @JennyTaft is with @UMichFootball Interim Head Coach Sherrone Moore after they beat Ohio State at The Big House 〽️🙌 pic.twitter.com/QDc5iOuhIK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

“I mean look at it. It’s what it is. Michigan University, we love you,” Moore said. “The fans, the players. It’s all about the players. Coach Harbaugh, we got your back. We love you, baby.”

Moore was referencing Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten for a sign-stealing scandal. Moore has coached those three games in place of Harbaugh and gone 3-0.

If he can beat Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State, he certainly can get the name of the school right. But fans definitely took note of the error.

Oh no Sherrone Moore… You can't say "Michigan University" lol — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 25, 2023

Interim head coach of the Michigan football team saying “Michigan University” instead of “University of Michigan” is kinda wild to me. — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) November 25, 2023

Did he just say "Michigan University"???? That's not the name of your school sir. pic.twitter.com/Aa3qjEgE9S — Shana (@ShanaVWhite) November 25, 2023

When he’s not filling in as Michigan’s head coach, Moore serves as the football team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. And he’s showing he can lead the program too while Harbaugh is out.