Michigan coaches had amazing reaction to huge win

Michigan’s coaches showed just how much the win over rival Ohio State on Saturday meant to them and the program with the way they celebrated.

The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 42-27 to improve to 11-1 and claim their first win over Ohio State under Jim Harbaugh. The fans waited 10 years to get the win and celebrated like mad when it happened. They stormed the field and packed The Big House (video here).

Wolverines coaches were just like the fans after the win. Several reporters in the press box tweeted that Michigan’s coaches who were coaching from a booth in the press box were heard yelling “let’s f—ing go!” as they ran to the elevator to go down to the field and celebrate.

Everyone associated with the Michigan program was elated. The win was a long time coming.

The streak is over: Michigan has defeated Ohio State in football for the first time in 3,653 days. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2021

Better yet, the win came when both teams entered the game 10-1, making the stakes as high as possible. It was two heavyweights in the ring, and Michigan prevailed with a knockout this time. That was enough reason for coaches and fans to celebrate and have a great time.

