Minnesota botches comeback attempt in upset loss to Bowling Green

The Minnesota Golden Gophers had no business losing to Bowling Green on Saturday, but they essentially gave the game away with some brutal play.

The Gophers had struggled throughout Saturday’s game, trailing 14-10 into the fourth quarter. Despite their issues, they had a chance to win the game when they forced a Bowling Green punt with 2:30 to go.

Minnesota probably should have lost the game on the return try. The punt was muffed, and Bowling Green had three golden chances to recover before the Gophers managed to do so instead.

BGSU gets this ball they win the game. And so here's what happened: pic.twitter.com/hE5dLO45Kq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 25, 2021

It became something of a moot point on the first play from scrimmage, when Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan threw up an ugly pass that was intercepted.

Tanner Morgan's pick ends it for Minnesota pic.twitter.com/1YxEVivOAs — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 25, 2021

Bowling Green wasn’t quite able to run out the clock, but it again didn’t matter. When Minnesota got the ball back, Morgan immediately threw another interception.

Tanner Morgan's pick ends it for Minnesota pic.twitter.com/1YxEVivOAs — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 25, 2021

It wasn’t that long ago that Minnesota was playing Ohio State close, and it took a botched call for the Buckeyes to fully put the game away. Now, the Golden Gophers can’t beat Bowling Green. Their season is going downhill quickly.