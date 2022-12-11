Navy makes major Ken Niumatalolo decision

The Navy Midshipmen are making a major change and ending the 15-season tenure of head coach Ken Niumatalolo.

Navy confirmed Sunday that Niumatalolo will part ways with the school after 15 years. The Midshipmen are coming off their third consecutive losing season, the first time that has happened during Niumatalolo’s tenure.

BREAKING: Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return next season, the academy announces. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 11, 2022

Niumatalolo is the most successful coach in Navy history. He even guided the team to a pair of top 25 finishes in the last decade with a pair of 11-win seasons. Five years ago, he nearly took a Power 5 job, but ultimately opted to remain at Navy.

Niumatalolo went 109-83 at Navy, but the team went 11-23 over the last three seasons. That ultimately proved to be the veteran head coach’s undoing.