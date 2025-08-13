Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska punter breaks down in tears during press conference

Nebraska’s freshman punter broke down in tears during a preseason press conference as he admitted how difficult it was for him to be away from his family at college.

Archie Wilson, an Australian-born punter, was asked about being away from his family for the first time, and gave a very raw response. The 18-year-old tearfully admitted that it was a huge challenge.

“That part’s hard. I love them a lot,” Wilson said. “I’ve got two little brothers and a mom and dad and that’s the tough part about being here. I love them a lot and I miss them. They know this is what’s best for me, and it’s good I can still talk to them over the phone. They’re coming here to see the first few games, so I’m looking forward to that.”

An 18-year-old being away from home for the first time is never easy. It’s even tougher being in a foreign country, which Wilson is. One can certainly understand why this would be an emotional experience for him, but the raw honesty deserves some credit.

Wilson is one of a number of punters recruited to college football from Australia over the last decade or so. Many have been quite successful, and there have been a few memorable figures in that group as well.

