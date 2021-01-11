 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 11, 2021

Nick Saban outlines how Jaylen Waddle may be used in championship game

January 11, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jaylen Waddle

Will Jaylen Waddle play in Monday night’s national championship game? Nick Saban is staying tight-lipped, but we know how it will happen if it does.

Waddle, who has been out since Oct. 24 after suffering a major ankle injury, could potentially appear in the College Football Playoff final. Saban would not commit, but the Alabama coach said Waddle would only play on a limited basis if he plays at all.

“It will be a limited basis,” Saban told ESPN’s Allison Williams, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “That decision will be up to him.”

Waddle can change a game with limited usage, so he’ll be a threat for Alabama even if he only plays a few snaps. He could even make a valuable decoy. Word is that Waddle has looked dynamic in practice, and if given the choice, it’s hard to imagine him opting not to play.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus