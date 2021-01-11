Nick Saban outlines how Jaylen Waddle may be used in championship game

Will Jaylen Waddle play in Monday night’s national championship game? Nick Saban is staying tight-lipped, but we know how it will happen if it does.

Waddle, who has been out since Oct. 24 after suffering a major ankle injury, could potentially appear in the College Football Playoff final. Saban would not commit, but the Alabama coach said Waddle would only play on a limited basis if he plays at all.

“It will be a limited basis,” Saban told ESPN’s Allison Williams, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “That decision will be up to him.”

Waddle can change a game with limited usage, so he’ll be a threat for Alabama even if he only plays a few snaps. He could even make a valuable decoy. Word is that Waddle has looked dynamic in practice, and if given the choice, it’s hard to imagine him opting not to play.