Nick Saban watched Arch Manning play basketball

Nick Saban is going to some great lengths in his recruiting pursuit of Arch Manning.

Saban and a few other Alabama coaches attended Manning’s basketball game between his Isidore Newman School and De La Salle (New Orleans, La.) on Friday night.

Newman won the game 60-55. They are 16-5 and Manning is averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps.

Though Arch is a 5-star recruit as a high school quarterback, he also has played basketball his entire high school career.

Arch is believed to be considering five schools more than others based on his fall visit schedule. Alabama is on his list, as well as his father’s alma mater. Arch’s grandfather, Archie, recently made a positive comment about playing football at Alabama.

Here is the Arch Manning basketball highlight video.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports