Northwestern makes decision on new football coach

The Northwestern Wildcats have made a decision on a new permanent head coach four months after the abrupt exit of Pat Fitzgerald.

Northwestern is set to remove the interim tag from David Braun and make him the permanent head coach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Braun has stabilized things and has the team at 5-5 despite their tumultuous offseason.

Sources: Northwestern is expected to hire interim coach David Braun as the school’s permanent head coach. Braun has Northwestern at 5-5 after a 1-11 season last year. pic.twitter.com/In9j3exXe1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 15, 2023

Braun only took over the interim job in July, when Fitzgerald was fired amid allegations of a culture of hazing surrounding the football team. At that point, Braun was preparing for his first season as the team’s defensive coordinator. Despite the upheaval, Braun has the Wildcats one win away from bowl eligibility, and has scored victories against the likes of Maryland and Wisconsin this season.

Northwestern marks Braun’s first head coaching job. He previously served as defensive coordinator at North Dakota State.