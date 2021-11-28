Report: Oklahoma targeting prominent NFL coach as Lincoln Riley replacement

Oklahoma is searching for a new head coach after Lincoln Riley rocked the college football world by agreeing to a deal with USC on Sunday. The job should attract plenty of strong candidates, and apparently the Sooners are aiming incredibly high.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Sooners are targeting Kliff Kingsbury as a potential replacement for Riley.

Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

As Schefter noted, Kingsbury’s current contract with the Cardinals only runs through 2022. It is incredibly unlikely that he would leave his NFL coaching job for college, but he may act like he has interest in Oklahoma for leverage.

The Cardinals have improved in each of Kingsbury’s three seasons with the team and are 9-2 this year. They’re one of the best teams in the NFC and have a young franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray. Kingsbury would be insane to leave that job for Oklahoma or any other college coaching job, even if he still likes to stir the pot with college fans.

