Ole Miss and Mississippi State get into bench-clearing fight during Egg Bowl

Ole Miss and Mississippi State players got into a big bench-clearing scrum during the Egg Bowl on Friday.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss appeared to fumble late in the second quarter of Friday’s game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. After the ensuing pile-up, players on both teams began trading shoves and eventually threw punches.

Mississippi State players even came off the bench to try to get involved as things escalated.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/WSJItpWAN1 — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2025

Impressively, the situation did not escalate, as officials were able to keep things under control with assistance from team staff. Perhaps most surprisingly, no one was ejected, with three players from the two teams receiving offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Replay review also indicated that Chambliss’ arm was moving forward when he lost the football, so the play was ruled an incomplete pass. Essentially, the status quo held despite all the on-field chaos.

Ole Miss is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and emotions are likely high on their side due to constant speculation about coach Lane Kiffin as well. Mississippi State, meanwhile, is looking to ruin that and make a statement in a fairly heated rivalry. All of that is a pretty obvious recipe for things like this to happen.