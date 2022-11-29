Oregon booster probably regrets his midgame luxury suite purchase

If you want to know how improbable Oregon State’s comeback win over Oregon was on Saturday, look no further than the massive purchase one Ducks booster made in the middle of the game.

Oregon needed a win over their in-state rival to secure a spot in the Pac-12 National Championship Game. Most people thought they had all but accomplished that goal when they went up 31-10 with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter. One Oregon donor told John Canzano that he was so certain the Ducks had the game wrapped up that he made a phone call to secure a luxury box suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is where the Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday.

The booster, who said the luxury suite was the “last box that wasn’t in the corners of the stadium,” paid $11,000 plus the cost of catering. He then watched Oregon blow a three-touchdown lead and lose 38-34.

We are guessing the booster has enough money to cover the $11,000, and the box can probably be re-sold. Still, he will probably never make a purchase like that again before the final whistle blows.

With Oregon’s loss, Utah will now face USC in the Pac-12 National Championship Game. One bettor is so certain about the outcome that he has placed the largest single wager of the 2022 football season on it.

