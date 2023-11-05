Purdue coach wanted no part of postgame handshake with Jim Harbaugh

Purdue coach Ryan Walters wanted no part of his postgame handshake with Jim Harbaugh after Michigan beat the Boilermakers 41-13.

Michigan went into halftime of their game against Purdue leading 20-6 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday night. They pulled ahead in the second half and led 41-6 before Purdue got a late touchdown to crack double-digits on the scoreboard.

After the game, the two head coaches walked toward the middle of the field for a postgame handshake. Walters gave Harbaugh a drive-by handshake and didn’t look the Michigan coach in the eye.

That coaches handshake at the end of Michigan-Purdue was a bit cold LOL pic.twitter.com/ao86LjWBhl — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 5, 2023

Why the frosty handshake? For starters, Michigan is being investigated for allegedly violating NCAA rules by scouting future opponents in-person and using video to record signs. Big Ten opponents are upset with the Wolverines just for that alone. More specifically though, Walters was not shy about calling out Michigan on his radio show Thursday.

“What’s crazy is they aren’t allegations. It happened,” Walters said on his radio show Thursday night. “There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games.”

Walters was surprised to see his name in headlines the following day, but he said Saturday that he wouldn’t take back anything he said about the Wolverines.

There is no reason for him to take anything back, but he had no motivation to give Harbaugh any more satisfaction after the game than necessary.