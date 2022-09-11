Extent of Quinn Ewers’ shoulder injury revealed

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against Alabama, and it is one that will cost him several games.

Ewers will be out for at least a month, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Texas is bracing for a 4-6 week absence after an MRI confirmed that Ewers has an SC sprain in his shoulder. The earliest he could potentially return is Oct. 8 when Texas plays Oklahoma.

The earliest that Ewers could potentially return is the Oklahoma game on Oct. 8. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 11, 2022

Ewers suffered the injury late in the first quarter of the Longhorns’ 20-19 loss. He had to escape pressure and throw the ball away but was driven into the ground by a defender as he released the pass. The redshirt freshman stayed down for several moments while clutching at his arm.

Hudson Card entered the game for Texas after Ewers got hurt. He went 14/22 for 158 yards. The sophomore quarterback also fought an injury. He was seen limping due to an apparent ankle/foot issue.

Ewers, a transfer from Ohio State, was excellent in the first quarter against Alabama, going 9/12 for 134 yards. Losing him for a month or longer is a huge blow to the Longhorns.