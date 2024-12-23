Shedeur Sanders shares message about Travis Hunter deactivating Instagram

Colorado star Travis Hunter has deactivated one of his social media accounts amid all of the unwanted attention he and his girlfriend have recently received, and Shedeur Sanders seems to be in support of the decision.

Fans noticed on Sunday that Hunter’s Instagram page is no longer active. It appears Hunter began his hiatus after an old video of his fiancee Leanna Lenee provocatively dancing with another man went viral.

Then came a message on X from Sanders.

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around. At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool,” Sanders wrote.

Lenee first started facing criticism when she was shown celebrating with Hunter after Colorado’s final game of the regular season. She looked like she was angry with Hunter about something, though she insists that was not the case.

Lenee has faced so much backlash online that she recently shared a video defending herself. She also called Hunter out for cheating on his previous girlfriend in the process.

Hunter has defended his relationship with Lenee. He is probably tired of feeling the need to do that, which is why he made the decision to deactivate his Instagram profile.

Both Sanders and Hunter are expected to be top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.