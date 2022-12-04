Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show

One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time.

Jackson State beat Southern 43-24 to win the conference championship and improve to 12-0.

During halftime, the Jaguars band scored the school’s big win of the day.

The band announcer spent some time trolling Jackson State over rumors that Sanders is leaving the Tigers for the Colorado job.

Southern's band announcer chose violence at SWAC Halftime today. Deion news had JUST broke and buddy had that in the clip ready to go. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/J8wt6lOdd5 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 4, 2022

“2-4-6-8, let’s get country like Jackson State! Hey Jackson, sounds like you need to be getting ready for a new head coach,” the band announcer said. “I told y’all he wasn’t SWAC! Coach Prime is about to be big ballin’.”

The “I told y’all he wasn’t SWAC” line dates back to a conflict Sanders had earlier this season. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had some issues with Sanders and said that the Jackson State coach “ain’t SWAC.”

If he’s leaving Jackson State now for Colorado, does that prove Sanders isn’t dedicated to the SWAC? The Southern band announcer seems to think so.