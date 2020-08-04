TCU coach Gary Patterson apologizes for using racial slur in conversation

Multiple TCU football players decided to skip practice on Monday after head coach Gary Patterson was accused of using a racial slur, and Patterson has since issued an apology.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Dylan Jordan took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to share an exchange he had with Patterson in which the coach allegedly used the N-word. Jordan said the conversation began when Patterson called him out in front of the team for posting a photo of his girlfriend on social media for “National Girlfriend Day.” When Jordan told Patterson he could have asked him about the post privately, the linebacker says Patterson called him a “f—ing brat.” Jordan says he then asked Patterson what he did to make the coach think that, and Patterson replied “you’ve been saying n—-s in the locker room.”

Many misinterpreted Jordan’s account to mean Patterson called a player the N-word, though Jordan did not say that’s what happened. Jordan and other TCU players confirmed that Patterson did not direct the racial slur at anyone, and Jordan followed up by tweeting that using the word is “not acceptable” in any context. Patterson issued an apology on Tuesday morning and agreed.

Patterson is not the first college coach from a major program to be called out by a player this offseason and later apologize. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard threatened to sit out the season last month after head coach Mike Gundy wore a T-shirt that said OAN on it. Gundy spoke with Hubbard the day of the tweet, and the two later united for a video. Gundy also issued an apology for wearing the shirt.

Patterson, 60, is entering his 21st season as the head coach at TCU. He has a record of 172-70 with the program and has led the Horned Frogs to 11 bowl wins.