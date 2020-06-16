Mike Gundy issues apology in new video

Oklahoma State Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy issued an apology in a new video posted to social media on Tuesday.

Gundy shared the following video on his Twitter account:

The video comes a day after Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard expressed issue with an OAN T-shirt worn by Gundy. Hubbard seemed to threaten to sit out over the shirt.

Gundy says he met with Hubbard and other players after the situation became public. He and the junior running back united for a video that was posted on Monday. A day later, Gundy followed with the apology video.

Gundy, 52, played his college ball at Oklahoma State from 1986-1989. He began his coaching career there from 1990-1995 and returned in 2001. He is entering his 16th season as their head coach and is 129-64 with a .668 winning percentage during his coaching career with the Cowboys.