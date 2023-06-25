Texas picks up commitment from big time RB recruit

The Texas Longhorns continue to do damage on the recruiting trail.

Texas on Saturday picked up a commitment from 4-star running back Jerrick Gibson.

Gibson announced his decision during an official visit to the school.

Gibson plays for IMG Academy and is part of the 2024 recruiting class. 247 Sports’ composite rankings list Gibson as the No. 2 running back and No. 39 recruit overall for 2024.

Securing the commitment from Gibson was no small feat for the Longhorns. Gibson committed to them over the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Miami, among other schools.

Though Texas has only gone 13-12 in two seasons under Steve Sarkisian, there is little doubt that Sark has had success when it comes to recruiting. The next step will be to have it translate to wins on the field. The road for the Longhorns is reasonable in 2023, but it will get tougher when they join the SEC in 2024.

