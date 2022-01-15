Timmy Chang reportedly a candidate for Hawaii head coach job

A legendary Hawaii quarterback could be in line for the school’s head coach position after Todd Graham’s resignation.

Graham resigned on Friday amid numerous allegations of poor treatment of players and staff. That set in motion a head coach search rather late in the offseason for a school with limited resources.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic ran down a list of potential candidates for the job, and one name in particular stood out. Former Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang, currently the wide receivers coach at Colorado State, could be looked at for the role. Chang’s name still carries significant weight at Hawaii, and is fairly well-regarded in coaching circles after working his way up in the business over the last decade.

Chang famously posted gaudy numbers for Hawaii from 2000 to 2004, playing under coach June Jones. As a senior in 2004, Chang threw for 4,258 yards and 38 touchdown passes in 13 games. At the time of his graduation, he held the NCAA record for career passing yards, a record his successor Colt Brennan went on to break.

Photo: Aug 02, 2006; Bethlehem, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Timmy Chang (9) during training camp at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Howard Smith