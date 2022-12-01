Report: Tom Herman lands new head coaching job

After spending two seasons out of college football, Tom Herman has a new job.

Herman is finalizing a deal with Florida Atlantic to become the school’s new coach, according to Cole Thompson of FanNation. Herman will replace Willie Taggart, who was fired after going 15-18 in three seasons.

BREAKING: Florida Atlantic is finalizing a deal with former #HookEm head coach Tom Herman to replace Willie Taggart, sources confirm with me. Herman posted a 54–22 record between Houston and Texas. Herman is headed back to the AAC as the Owls transition from Conference USA. — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) December 1, 2022

It is not a surprise to see Florida Atlantic targeting a big name. The Owls were the school that gave Lane Kiffin his return to coaching in 2017. After Kiffin left, they brought in former Oregon and Florida State coach Taggart. Herman is the latest example of the school giving the job to someone who fell short at a Power 5 school but has a record of success elsewhere.

Herman returns to the AAC by taking the Florida Atlantic job, where he went 22-4 with Houston in 2015 and 2016. He parlayed that into the Texas job, where he went 32-18 in four seasons, though that was not enough to save his job. He spent 2021 as an offensive analyst with the Chicago Bears.

Interestingly, Herman seemingly brushed off an arguably bigger job to take the Florida Atlantic position, albeit one in the same conference.