Tulane pokes fun at Aaron Judge with uniform reveal

The Tulane Green Wave had a pretty hilarious way of revealing their uniforms for this week’s game.

Tulane poked fun at the recent coverage of Aaron Judge’s chase for the American League home run record in a video posted to social media Wednesday. ESPN has spent the last two weekends interrupting college football telecasts whenever Judge stepped to the plate, and Tulane had some fun with that.

Uniform reveal, but Aaron Judge hit his 62nd homer I guess we’ll try again tomorrow 🤷‍♂️#RollWave pic.twitter.com/F392cCsldm — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) October 5, 2022

At least Tulane used footage of Judge’s 62nd home run in their video. The New York Yankees star did not do nearly as well during the actual cut-ins in each of the last two Saturdays.

ESPN’s decision to show Judge’s plate appearances at the expense of its college football telecasts was met with widespread derision, and some of the network’s own talent seemed displeased with it. Fortunately, Judge hit his milestone home run on Tuesday, and the regular season ends Wednesday anyway, so college games should air without interruption on Saturday.