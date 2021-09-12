Tyson Helton got heated with Jeff Monken after Army-Western Kentucky game

Tyson Helton had a tense moment with Jeff Monken at the end of the Army-Western Kentucky game on Saturday.

Army beat Western Kentucky 38-35 to improve to 2-0. After the game ended, Monken appeared to pat Western Kentucky players on the helmet to say good game. Then he shook hands with Helton, who is in his first season as Western Kentucky’s head coach.

Monken appeared to be upset over a Western Kentucky assistant coach doing something. Monken confronted the staffer and followed him. That led Helton to step in. It seemed like Helton was telling Monken to mind his own business and let Helton take care of his own team. Helton even pointed his finger at Monken.

This is Helton’s third season as Western Kentucky’s head coach. Monken has been the Army head coach since 2014. The teams also met in 2019, Helton’s first season at Western Kentucky, when the Hilltoppers won 17-8.