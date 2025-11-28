Larry Brown Sports

Florida enlists Urban Meyer to help with their coach search

Urban Meyer in a dress shirt
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Former football head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators appear to have identified a top target in their search for a new head coach, and they have enlisted one of their heavy hitters to try to help get it done.

The Gators are pursuing Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall to replace the fired Billy Napier, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Florida has had former head coach Urban Meyer speak with Sumrall about the job opening as well.

Meyer and other Florida dignitaries that have spoken to Sumrall have sought to emphasize that Sumrall would have full control of the program, which could be a major selling point as the same could not necessarily be said about other job openings.

The Auburn Tigers are also interested in Sumrall. Ole Miss would also likely pursue him should Lane Kiffin leave, but the Gators have done the most legwork on hiring him thus far.

The Gators had also been in pursuit of Kiffin, but have moved on to other targets as of Friday.

Sumrall has garnered attention for his consistent success in his first two head coaching jobs. He went 23-4 with Troy in 2022 and 2023, and has gone 18-7 at Tulane over his last two seasons there.

