Major update emerges about Florida’s pursuit of Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin was said to be the top target for Florida after the school fired head coach Billy Napier, but it does not sound like the interest in mutual.

Florida is moving on from its pursuit of Kiffin. Officials at Florida have been given the impression that Kiffin is “interested in other options,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday.

Thamel noted that Florida had offered to make Kiffin one of the highest-paid coaches in college football with a contract that included numerous incentives.

Florida could easily circle back if Kiffin were to change his mind, but the report suggests Kiffin has crossed Florida off his list. If the 50-year-old has made a decision, that could mean he is either planning to remain at Ole Miss or leave to become the head coach at LSU.

LSU has reportedly made Kiffin a massive offer. At the very least, Kiffin is likely trying to use the interest from SEC rivals to secure a lucrative contract extension from Ole Miss.

Kiffin has deliberately not made any definitive statements about his future. He is currently focused on trying to lead Ole Miss to its first ever College Football Playoff appearance, but he has not committed to the Rebels beyond the current season. He has even worried Ole Miss fans with some of his social media activity.

Kiffin has won 10 or more games in four of his six seasons at Ole Miss. He has an overall record of 54-19 with the school.