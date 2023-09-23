Urban Meyer has unexpected pick for No. 1 team

Urban Meyer has a somewhat unexpected pick for his No. 1 team through three weeks of the college football season.

Meyer said on FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” that the Texas Longhorns are his choice to top the polls, at least for the moment. His explanation was that the Longhorns have the most impressive win of the season.

“The criteria I used for this is very simple: What is your body of work?” Meyer said, via Bradley Truax of On3. “Two of them had the best wins in college football and the second is the roster. [My No. 1 is] Texas. Texas has the best roster in the country and has the best win by far in Tuscaloosa.”

Meyer ranked Georgia second, Michigan third, and Ohio State fourth.

Not many would agree with Texas atop the polls at this point, even though they did win at Alabama. If they keep winning, that sentiment will change, but for now most will be partial to Georgia and their back-to-back championships.

Meyer does have more respect for teams that play and win challenging games. That may be bringing Georgia and Michigan down in his eyes.