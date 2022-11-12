 Skip to main content
USC RB Travis Dye carted off with knee injury

November 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
USC players gather around Travis Dye

USC running back Travis Dye was carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during the Trojans’ game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday night.

USC was up 16-3 in the second quarter of their game at the Coliseum in Los Angeles and driving. They had a 3rd-and-2 at the Colorado 45 and gave it to Dye, who picked up four yards for the first down. But Dye had his knee bent awkwardly, and he went down with an injury.

The entire USC team came out and gathered around Dye, who was put on a cart.

Dye was giving a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted off the field:

Dye had 26 yards on 9 carries prior to exiting the game.

A senior transfer from Oregon, Dye entered Friday’s game with 858 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on the season. He also had 194 receiving yards.

Travis Dye
