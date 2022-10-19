 Skip to main content
Video appears to show Alabama WR Jermaine Burton smack woman after game

October 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jermaine Burton tries to break a tackle

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball after catching a pass against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton may find himself in hot water after a video that surfaced on social media appeared to show him hitting a female Tennessee fan in the head.

Thousands of Tennessee fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night following the Volunteers’ upset win over Alabama. Burton, who was making his way to the locker room, appeared to smack a female fan in the head after she walked in front of him. A video of the alleged incident was shared on social media and went viral.

The woman who shared the video on TikTok confirmed to Outkick that it was her who was hit by Burton. She declined further comment.

A separate video appeared to show Burton making contact with a different Tennessee fan.

The incident — or incidents — with Burton is not the first we have seen this season between players and fans who storm the field. A Texas Tech fan aggressively shoved a Texas player a few weeks back in a similar situation (video here). We saw a different scenario earlier this year where the player was the aggressor, like it appeared in Burton’s case.

Burton, a transfer from Georgia, has 18 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He caught two passes for 49 yards in Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee.

