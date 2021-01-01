Video: Georgia punter Jake Camarda had brutal shank in Peach Bowl

Georgia’s offense got off to a slow start in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, and punter Jake Camarda did not exactly bail the unit out.

Camarda’s punt on Georgia’s second drive of the game was one of the worst shanks you’ll ever see. The junior was punting from his team’s 38-yard line and likely thinking about pinning Cincinnati deep, but the kick went just four yards.

Un punt de… 4 yards ! pic.twitter.com/cvnB8PxcCk — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) January 1, 2021

To make matters worse, the Bearcats strung together some plays and quickly scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

No punter ever wants to shank a kick like that, let alone in a New Year’s Day bowl with the world watching. Fortunately for Camarda, his flub came early enough in the first half. We saw a far more costly kicking error in an NFL game recently.