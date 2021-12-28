Video: Houston makes major mistake with trick play against Auburn

Houston had a questionable playcall and even worse execution late in their game against Auburn on Tuesday, and the Tigers managed to take full advantage.

The Birmingham Bowl initially looked like it might be a shootout when Houston marched down the field and scored on their opening drive, but it turned into a full-blown defensive struggle. Houston had the ball trailing 13-10 midway through the fourth quarter, and they converted a huge 3rd-and-long play from deep in their own territory. They made a huge mistake when trying to dial up some trickery two plays later.

Auburn was ready for the play, and linebacker Chandler Wooten made an outstanding interception.

Why would you even think about throwing this pic.twitter.com/e9sgKPNFFn — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 28, 2021

You have to wonder what Houston was thinking. Tight end Seth Green, who threw the pass, used to be a quarterback, so he should have known there was nothing there. The coaching staff also deserves criticism for the playcall in that situation.

Fortunately, Houston’s defense came up with one of its many defensive stands on the ensuing drive. The Cougars got the ball back, but the mistake cost them a ton of field position at a crucial time.