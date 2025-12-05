Larry Brown Sports

Penn State ‘focused’ on 1 name in head coaching search

The Penn State Nittany Lions logo

Penn State has reportedly made some headway in its highly publicized head coaching search.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has reportedly “emerged as the focus” for Penn State as a candidate to fill its head coaching vacancy. According to ESPN’s Max Olson, a meeting has already been set amid “mutual interest” between the two sides.

Nittany Lions fans, however, have learned not to assume any signing is imminent until the ink is actually dry on a contract.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reportedly had “mutual interest” with Penn State in striking a deal last week. But the flirtation was short-lived, as Sitake soon agreed to a lucrative contract extension to stay at BYU.

The dysfunctional head coaching search has already made a significant impact on the team’s recruitment for next season. Without a coach in place, Penn State had one of the most humiliating Signing Day experiences in recent memory.

Campbell led Iowa State to an 8-4 record this season — the 8th finish above .500 across his 10 years as the Cyclones’ head coach.

