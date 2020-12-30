Video: Texas DL Alfred Collins makes incredible 1-handed interception
Texas freshman defensive lineman Alfred Collins showed off some incredible athleticism with an amazing 1-handed interception on Tuesday.
Late in the first quarter of the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, Collins made a great play to intercept Buffaloes quarterback Sam Noyer. Colorado was setting up a screen pass, but Collins got in the way and plucked the pass out of the air out of nowhere.
Collins entered the game with 17 tackles and a sack on the season. Now he can add an awesome interception in a bowl game to his list of accomplishments this season.
Texas entered the game 6-3, while Colorado entered 4-1.