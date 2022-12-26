 Skip to main content
1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18

December 26, 2022
by Dan Benton
NFL field logo

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has yet to finalize its schedule for the slate of Week 18 games, but several primetime options have emerged. And one of them wouldn’t have even been considered just a few short weeks ago.

The Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars seemed like a throwaway. The Titans were 7-3 through 11 weeks, while the Jaguars were 3-7. But a lot has changed in a month and both teams now sit at 7-8, tied a top the AFC South.

The team’s Week 17 results are inconsequential as it relates to the division. Whether the Titans and Jaguars win or lose, they’ll be playing for the AFC South title on the final weekend of the regular season. However, their games this coming week could still factor into the wildcard standings.

That, of course, makes their head-to-head in Week 18 quite intriguing for the NFL. And if they do get the primetime nod, it will come on Saturday evening as there will be no Sunday Night Football to close out the season.

Who saw that coming in November?

