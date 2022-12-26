1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18

The NFL has yet to finalize its schedule for the slate of Week 18 games, but several primetime options have emerged. And one of them wouldn’t have even been considered just a few short weeks ago.

The Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars seemed like a throwaway. The Titans were 7-3 through 11 weeks, while the Jaguars were 3-7. But a lot has changed in a month and both teams now sit at 7-8, tied a top the AFC South.

Next week is effectively meaningless for the Titans and Jaguars. The winner of their Week 18 game wins the AFC South regardless of what either team does next week. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 24, 2022

The team’s Week 17 results are inconsequential as it relates to the division. Whether the Titans and Jaguars win or lose, they’ll be playing for the AFC South title on the final weekend of the regular season. However, their games this coming week could still factor into the wildcard standings.

That, of course, makes their head-to-head in Week 18 quite intriguing for the NFL. And if they do get the primetime nod, it will come on Saturday evening as there will be no Sunday Night Football to close out the season.

Who saw that coming in November?