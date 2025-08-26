49ers cut son of NFL legend

The San Francisco 49ers are potentially moving on from the son of an NFL and team legend.

Terique Owens, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Maiocco reports that Owens is a “strong candidate” to return to San Francisco on a practice-squad deal if he is not claimed.

Owens, who is also a wide receiver, caught a touchdown pass during the Niners’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The score, which came with just over three minutes remaining in San Francisco’s 30-23 win, was Owens’ first in a 49ers uniform. You can see the video here.

The younger Owens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year. He had 46 catches for 765 yards and 4 touchdowns over three seasons at Missouri State (2021-2023). The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout began his career at Florida Atlantic.

Owens was released by the Niners prior to last season after he suffered an injury, but he later rejoined the team on a futures contract.

Terrell Owens was a third-round pick by the 49ers in 1996 out of Tennessee Chattanooga. T.O. played eight seasons for San Francisco from 1996-2003. He had five 1,000-yard seasons for the Niners and led the league in touchdown catches twice while he was a member of the team. Owens later went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.