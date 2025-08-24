Terrell Owens’ son Terique scores his first touchdown in 49ers uniform

Terrell and Terique Owens got their “like father, like son” moment Saturday during the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Niners had 2nd-and-13 just outside the red zone with just over three minutes left in the contest. San Francisco quarterback Carter Bradley had one target in mind the moment the ball was snapped: Terique Owens.

Bradley dropped back and rolled right after faking a handoff to running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Owens was right there step-for-step with his QB. Owens bolted toward the right pylon and snuck behind the defense to get open. Bradley rewarded him with a looping pass for a touchdown.

Baby T.O.!



Terique Owens catches his first TD in a @49ers uniform!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zs9pivQtlV — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2025

The pass wasn’t perfect, which allowed Owens to flex some of the athleticism he inherited from his father.

The touchdown itself was nothing special. But the jubilation Owens showed after his first touchdown in a 49ers uniform made a meaningless preseason game become worth tuning in for.

What a moment for Terique Owens 🥺pic.twitter.com/COXpysgPq2 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) August 24, 2025

Owens went undrafted in 2024 after a tumultuous college football career. The 49ers signed Terique last April, but he was later released after he suffered a small fracture in his right hand. Terique signed a futures contract with San Francisco later in the year.

The Niners currently list Owens as a fourth-string wide receiver, which makes it hard to imagine he’ll make the final 53-man roster. But he at least made his mark in the preseason wearing the very same “Owens” Niners uniform his dad made famous.