49ers GM John Lynch offers Deebo Samuel update

Deebo Samuel put San Francisco 49ers fans at ease on Tuesday when he reported training camp, and it sounds like there is a good chance he will have a new contract before the start of the season.

Samuel requested a trade three months ago and has been openly seeking a new deal. There was some speculation that he might hold out, but he decided not to go that route. Niners general manager John Lynch was later asked how contract negotiations with Samuel’s representatives have gone. He said the two sides have held “substantive talks.”

John Lynch on Deebo Samuel heading into the first week of #49ersCamp. pic.twitter.com/138nDcgiEZ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 26, 2022

“I don’t want to get everyone excited that something’s imminent because we’re not there yet, but we’re really hopeful that in the near future we’ll be able to announce something that’s exciting for everyone,” Lynch said. “Deebo’s here today, and we’re excited about moving forward with him as part of this team.”

That sounds an awful lot like Samuel and the 49ers are close to an agreement.

When Samuel first requested a trade, the belief was that he was unhappy with his contract. That was only one factor in his frustration, however. He also wants to be used differently in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. All of that has likely been worked out if Samuel is close to a new deal with San Francisco.