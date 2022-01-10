49ers players had brutal taunt for Rams after OT win

The San Francisco 49ers scored a huge win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, and they could not help but take a shot at their opponent afterwards.

The 49ers won on the road, 27-24, to clinch a playoff spot in what was, on paper, a hostile environment. A sizable 49ers contingent made its way to Inglewood for the game, and the Niners couldn’t help but take note of that after the game.

Several players could be heard in the locker room after the game mockingly using a chant often heard during Rams home games, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Some 49ers are chanting "WHOOOSEEE HOUSE? RAMS HOUSE!" in the locker room — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 10, 2022

Noisy visiting fans have been a consistent problem for both the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers since they both moved to the city. The Chargers had a rather embarrassing time with it earlier in the year, while the Rams had to use a silent count at times on Sunday. Things seem bad enough that even opposing teams are making fun of them for it now.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports